thierry aka steven bedankt voor de dienst
P2000 melding
17:45
thierry aka steven bedankt voor de dienst
Alarmcodes
0700001 Monitorcode Brandweer
0700063 Centralisten Verbindings- en Commandovoertuig Lelystad
0700072 Duikers a/b/c
0700540 Beroepsgroep Lelystad
0700551 1e uitruk Lelystad
0700560 Kazerneploeg Lelystad
0700595 Schippers 1 & 2 Lelystad
0700596 Schippers 1 Lelystad
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
0700570 Kazernealarm Lelystad
0700573 Blusgroep C Lelystad
0700571 Blusgroep A Lelystad
0700572 Blusgroep B Lelystad
0700574 Blusgroep D Lelystad
0700575 Chauffeurs A Lelystad
0700576 Chauffeurs B Lelystad
0700577 Chauffeurs C Lelystad
0700552 2e uitruk Lelystad
0700578 Chauffeurs D Lelystad
0700594
0700553