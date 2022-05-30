video conference call rot om 16:00 uur . voor instructie, zie crisisutrecht.nl
P2000 melding
15:50
Alarmcodes
0706001 Monitorcode
0709530 Centralisten
0736900 Monitorcode Utrecht
2029569 Groepscode Group-2
0709539 CvD
0709541 Informatiemanager CoPI West
0726900 Monitorcode
0709501 HOvD Oost
0709500 HOvD West
0709567
0709566
0736050
0709540
0736081 Bureau Confict en Crisisbeheersing (groep)
0709570
0726066 Zeist
0736999