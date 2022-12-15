attentie voor extreme gladheid !!! op de binnenwegen
P2000 melding
18:40
attentie voor extreme gladheid !!! op de binnenwegen
Alarmcodes
0120901 Traumaheli LifeLiner 1 - MMT
2029569 Groepscode Group-2
2029570 Algemene alarmcode
0120103 Ambulance-13-103 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120999 Lichtkrant Amsterdam
0120118 Ambulance-13-118 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120107 Ambulance-13-107 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam-Duivendrecht
0120106 Ambulance-13-106 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120159 Amsterdam
0120176 Amstelveen
0120178 13178 Amstelveen
0120162 Ambulance-13-162 VZA Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120114 Ambulance-13-114 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120115 Ambulance-13-115 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120122 Ambulance-13-122 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120160 Ambulance-13-160 VZA Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120119 Ambulance-13-119 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120111 Ambulance-13-111 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120177 Amsterdam
0120813 OvD-G 813 Amsterdam
0120105 Ambulance-13-105 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120163 Ambulance-13-163 VZA Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120109 Ambulance-13-109 GGD Amsterdam Haarlem
0120104 Ambulance-13-104 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120175 Ambulance-13-175 VZA Amstelveen Amstelveen
0120124 Ambulance-13-124 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120301 Amsterdam
0120161 Ambulance-13-161 VZA Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120110 Ambulance-13-110 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120112 Ambulance-13-112 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120812 OvD-G 812 Amsterdam
0120180 Amstelveen
0120343 Amstelveen
0120116 Ambulance-13-116 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120102 Ambulance-13-102 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120179 Ambulance-13-179 VZA Amstelveen Amstelveen
0120121 Ambulance-13-121 GGD Amsterdam Amstelveen
0120340 Purmerend
0120302 Amsterdam
0120101 Ambulance-13-101 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120117 Ambulance-13-117 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120401 Zorgambulance 13-401 (Karperweg) Zaandam
0120210 Amsterdam
0120342 Amstelveen
0120153 Ambulance-13-153 VZA Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120811 OvD-G 811 Amstelveen
0120108 Ambulance-13-108 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120152 Ambulance-13-152 VZA Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120341 Amsterdam
0120814 OvD-G 814 Wormerveer
0120120 Ambulance-13-120 GGD Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120150 Ambulance-13-150 VZA Amsterdam
0120154 Ambulance-13-154 VZA Amsterdam
0120164 Ambulance-13-164 VZA Amsterdam
0120151 Ambulance-13-151 VZA Amsterdam Amsterdam
0120165 Ambulance-13-165 VZA Amsterdam
0120211
0120174
0120344
0120214
0120213
0120204
0120209
0120212
0120215
0120205
0120217
0120216
0120218
0120219
0120220
0120203
0120202
0120207
0120208
0120206