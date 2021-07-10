Grote brand in Bunnik op Parallelweg

01:56
p 1 br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje parallelweg bunnik 090531
090531
Tankautospuit, Bunnik
0706440
Hulpverleningsgroep
Bunnik
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709561
Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
01:58
p 1 br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 096652
0709357
Kazernealarm
Zeist
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709561
Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
02:00
p 1 middel br br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 098494 090631
090631
Tankautospuit, Werkhoven
098494
Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709609
Persvoorlichter Regio
0709561
Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
02:04
p 1 middel br br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 092631 092661 092681
092631
Tankautospuit, Montfoort
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709564
Monitorcode District Rijn en Venen
Woerden
02:05
p 1 grote br br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 092869 090668 090680 098033
0708442
Kazernealarm Tolsteeg (Centrum)
Utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709609
Persvoorlichter Regio
0709561
Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
0709563
Monitorcode District Utrecht
Utrecht
02:07
p 1 grote br br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 099291
099291
Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
02:11
p 1 grote br br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 094863
094863
Bijzonder brandbestrijdingsmaterieel, Utrecht
0708460
Kazernealarm Voordorp (Oost)
Utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709563
Monitorcode District Utrecht
Utrecht
02:21
p 2 grote br br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 099183
099183
Overig materieel, Utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
02:45
p 2 grote br br bijgebouw verlichting ventilator loods/grote schuur camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 090571
090571
Hulpverleningsmaterieel, Bunnik
0706440
Hulpverleningsgroep
Bunnik
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709561
Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
02:54
p 2 grote br br bijgebouw loods/grote schuur camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 099229
2029568
Groepscode Group-1