Grote brand in Bunnik op Parallelweg

Aan de Parallelweg in Bunnik is vrijdagnacht een brand uitgebroken. De brandweer heeft opgeschaald naar grote brand. Onduidelijk is nog waardoor de brand is ontstaan.

De eerste melding kwam kort voor twee uur in de nacht bij de alarmcentrale binnen. Na 10 minuten werd opgeschaald naar 'grote brand'. De brandweer is uitgerukt met 3 tankautospuiten en krijgt assistentie van omliggende korpsen. Onder meer vanuit Werkhoven en Montfoort is versterking opgeroepen.

Bunnik is een plaats in de provincie Utrecht en valt onder de P2000-regio Utrecht. De hulpdiensten in Bunnik reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij deze veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. Via P2000 worden deze 112 meldingen uitgestuurd naar bijvoorbeeld het juiste brandweerkorps, ambulancedienst of de dienstdoende politieagenten.

De brandweer is de afgelopen 30 dagen 13 keer naar Bunnik gestuurd. De ambulance moest 22 keer naar die plaats toe.