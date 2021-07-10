Grote brand in Bunnik op Parallelweg

Foto: Inter Visual Studio (Archief)
10 juli 2021 01:56

Aan de Parallelweg in Bunnik is vrijdagnacht een brand uitgebroken. De brandweer heeft opgeschaald naar grote brand. Onduidelijk is nog waardoor de brand is ontstaan.

De eerste melding kwam kort voor twee uur in de nacht bij de alarmcentrale binnen. Na 10 minuten werd opgeschaald naar 'grote brand'. De brandweer is uitgerukt met 3 tankautospuiten en krijgt assistentie van omliggende korpsen. Onder meer vanuit Werkhoven en Montfoort is versterking opgeroepen.

Bunnik is een plaats in de provincie Utrecht en valt onder de P2000-regio Utrecht. De hulpdiensten in Bunnik reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij deze veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. Via P2000 worden deze 112 meldingen uitgestuurd naar bijvoorbeeld het juiste brandweerkorps, ambulancedienst of de dienstdoende politieagenten.

De brandweer is de afgelopen 30 dagen 13 keer naar Bunnik gestuurd. De ambulance moest 22 keer naar die plaats toe.


Tijdlijn P2000 meldingen

01:56
p 1 br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje parallelweg bunnik 090531
 
Gealarmeerd
 
090531 Tankautospuit, Bunnik
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0706440 Hulpverleningsgroep Bunnik
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709561 Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
01:58
p 1 br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 096652
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0709357 Kazernealarm Zeist
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709561 Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
02:00
p 1 middel br br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 098494 090631
 
Gealarmeerd
 
090631 Tankautospuit, Werkhoven
 
098494 Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Utrecht
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0706441 Blusgroep Werkhoven
 
0706582 OvD gemeente De Bilt
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709609 Persvoorlichter Regio
 
0709561 Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
 
0709649
02:04
p 1 middel br br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 092631 092661 092681
 
Gealarmeerd
 
092631 Tankautospuit, Montfoort
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0707720 Postalarm Montfoort
 
0707721 Blusgroep 1 Montfoort
 
0707722 Blusgroep 2 Montfoort
 
0707724 HVH-Specbak Team Montfoort
 
0707734 Brugbediening Nijkerk
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709564 Monitorcode District Rijn en Venen Woerden
02:05
p 1 grote br br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 092869 090668 090680 098033
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0706441 Blusgroep Werkhoven
 
0707819 Korpsalarm zuid Nieuwegein
 
0708442 Kazernealarm Tolsteeg (Centrum) Utrecht
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0726063 CvD-G piket
 
0709609 Persvoorlichter Regio
 
0709561 Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
 
0709563 Monitorcode District Utrecht Utrecht
 
0707841
 
0726900 Monitorcode
 
0709501 HOvD Oost
 
0709649
02:07
p 1 grote br br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 099291
 
Gealarmeerd
 
099291 Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Utrecht
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709501 HOvD Oost
02:11
p 1 grote br br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 094863
 
Gealarmeerd
 
094863 Bijzonder brandbestrijdingsmaterieel, Utrecht
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0708460 Kazernealarm Voordorp (Oost) Utrecht
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709563 Monitorcode District Utrecht Utrecht
02:21
p 2 grote br br bijgebouw keet/hok/schuurtje camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 099183
 
Gealarmeerd
 
099183 Overig materieel, Utrecht
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0707928 Brugwachter Oudewater
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0707935
02:45
p 2 grote br br bijgebouw verlichting ventilator loods/grote schuur camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 090571
 
Gealarmeerd
 
090571 Hulpverleningsmaterieel, Bunnik
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0706440 Hulpverleningsgroep Bunnik
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709561 Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
02:54
p 2 grote br br bijgebouw loods/grote schuur camping de boomgaard parallelweg bunnik 099229
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709498 AGS
Bron: 112 Bunnik

In de buurt van Bunnik

Brandweer met spoed naar Parallelweg in Bunnik

10 juli 2021 01:56

Voertuigbrand op A12 in Odijk

29 juni 2021 12:12

Assistentie bij reanimatie op Grunoplantsoen in Bunnik

12 juni 2021 19:04

Hulpdiensten uitgerukt voor ongeval met letsel op van Hardenbroeklaan in Bunnik

10 juni 2021 13:35

Hulpdiensten uitgerukt voor ongeval met letsel op Dorpsstraat in Bunnik

8 juni 2021 07:14