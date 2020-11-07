Grote brand in Utrecht op San Marinostraat

Foto: Inter Visual Studio (Archief)

7 november 2020 02:26
Bron: 112 Utrecht

De brandweer is zaterdagnacht uitgerukt voor een brand aan de San Marinostraat in Utrecht. De brandweer heeft opgeschaald naar grote brand. Onduidelijk is nog waardoor de brand is ontstaan.

De plaats Utrecht valt onder de P2000-regio Utrecht. De hulpdiensten in Utrecht, een plaats in de provincie Utrecht, reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij de veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. De 112 meldingen worden via P2000 naar bijvoorbeeld de betreffende ambulancedienst gestuurd.

In de afgelopen dertig dagen is de brandweer 215 keer naar Utrecht gestuurd en moest de ambulance 1083 keer naar die plaats toe.


Tijdlijn P2000 meldingen

02:24
p 2 br buiten san marinostraat utrecht 094431
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0708470 Kazernealarm Leidsche Rijn Utrecht
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709563 Monitorcode District Utrecht Utrecht
02:26
p 1 br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0708470 Kazernealarm Leidsche Rijn Utrecht
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709563 Monitorcode District Utrecht Utrecht
02:33
p 1 middel br br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht 092869 098591 094531
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0707819 Korpsalarm zuid Nieuwegein
 
0708441 OvD Utrecht-Stad Utrecht
 
0708450 Kazernealarm Schepenbuurt (Noord) Utrecht
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709609 Persvoorlichter Regio
 
0709561 Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
 
0709563 Monitorcode District Utrecht Utrecht
 
0707841
 
0709647
02:40
p 1 middel br br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht 094552
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0708450 Kazernealarm Schepenbuurt (Noord) Utrecht
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709563 Monitorcode District Utrecht Utrecht
02:47
p 1 middel br br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht 094863
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0708460 Kazernealarm Voordorp (Oost) Utrecht
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709563 Monitorcode District Utrecht Utrecht
02:50
p 1 grote br br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht 094331
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0708501 Blusgroep 2 De Meern Utrecht
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709563 Monitorcode District Utrecht Utrecht
 
0709647
03:11
p 1 grote br br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht 099187 092081 099183
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0707044 Bevelvoerder van Dienst Ijsselstein
 
0707045 AL/HA-groep Ijsselstein
 
0707928 Brugwachter Oudewater
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709561 Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
 
0707935
03:16
p 3 intrekken alarm grote br br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0707044 Bevelvoerder van Dienst Ijsselstein
 
0707045 AL/HA-groep Ijsselstein
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709561 Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
03:22
p 1 grote br br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht 094631
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0708442 Kazernealarm Tolsteeg (Centrum) Utrecht
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709563 Monitorcode District Utrecht Utrecht

In de buurt van Utrecht

Grote brand in Utrecht op San Marinostraat

7 november 2020 03:22

Automatisch brandalarm op Cartesiusweg in Utrecht

3 november 2020 19:03

Hulpdiensten uitgerukt voor ongeval met letsel op A2 59.2 in Utrecht

31 oktober 2020 18:37

Automatisch brandalarm op 't Zand in Utrecht

29 oktober 2020 12:22

aanrijding letsel kattenkruidweg utrecht

26 oktober 2020 16:42