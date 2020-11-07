Grote brand in Utrecht op San Marinostraat

De brandweer is zaterdagnacht uitgerukt voor een brand aan de San Marinostraat in Utrecht. De brandweer heeft opgeschaald naar grote brand. Onduidelijk is nog waardoor de brand is ontstaan.

De plaats Utrecht valt onder de P2000-regio Utrecht. De hulpdiensten in Utrecht, een plaats in de provincie Utrecht, reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij de veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. De 112 meldingen worden via P2000 naar bijvoorbeeld de betreffende ambulancedienst gestuurd.

In de afgelopen dertig dagen is de brandweer 215 keer naar Utrecht gestuurd en moest de ambulance 1083 keer naar die plaats toe.