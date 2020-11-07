Grote brand in Utrecht op San Marinostraat
Foto: Inter Visual Studio (Archief)
De brandweer is zaterdagnacht uitgerukt voor een brand aan de San Marinostraat in Utrecht. De brandweer heeft opgeschaald naar grote brand. Onduidelijk is nog waardoor de brand is ontstaan.
De plaats Utrecht valt onder de P2000-regio Utrecht. De hulpdiensten in Utrecht, een plaats in de provincie Utrecht, reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij de veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. De 112 meldingen worden via P2000 naar bijvoorbeeld de betreffende ambulancedienst gestuurd.
In de afgelopen dertig dagen is de brandweer 215 keer naar Utrecht gestuurd en moest de ambulance 1083 keer naar die plaats toe.
Tijdlijn P2000 meldingen
02:24
p 2 br buiten san marinostraat utrecht 094431
0708470
Kazernealarm Leidsche Rijn
Utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709563
Monitorcode District Utrecht
Utrecht
02:26
p 1 br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht
0708470
Kazernealarm Leidsche Rijn
Utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709563
Monitorcode District Utrecht
Utrecht
02:33
p 1 middel br br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht 092869 098591 094531
0708450
Kazernealarm Schepenbuurt (Noord)
Utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709609
Persvoorlichter Regio
0709561
Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
0709563
Monitorcode District Utrecht
Utrecht
02:40
p 1 middel br br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht 094552
0708450
Kazernealarm Schepenbuurt (Noord)
Utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709563
Monitorcode District Utrecht
Utrecht
02:47
p 1 middel br br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht 094863
0708460
Kazernealarm Voordorp (Oost)
Utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709563
Monitorcode District Utrecht
Utrecht
02:50
p 1 grote br br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht 094331
0708501
Blusgroep 2 De Meern
Utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709563
Monitorcode District Utrecht
Utrecht
03:11
p 1 grote br br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht 099187 092081 099183
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709561
Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
03:16
p 3 intrekken alarm grote br br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709561
Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
03:22
p 1 grote br br gebouw san marinostraat utrecht 094631
0708442
Kazernealarm Tolsteeg (Centrum)
Utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709563
Monitorcode District Utrecht
Utrecht