Zeer grote brand op Rijnkade in Alphen aan den rijn

 27 juni 2020 03:02
Bron: 112 Alphen Aan Den Rijn

De brandweer is zaterdagnacht gealarmeerd voor een brand aan de Rijnkade in Alphen aan den rijn. De brandweer heeft opgeschaald naar grip 1. Het is nog onbekend wat de oorzaak van de brand is.

De eerste melding kwam kort na drie uur 's nachts bij de alarmcentrale binnen. Na 15 minuten werd opgeschaald naar 'zeer grote brand'. De brandweer is uitgerukt met 3 tankautospuiten en 2 hoogwerkers en krijgt assistentie van omliggende korpsen. Onder meer vanuit Bergambacht is versterking opgeroepen. Ook zijn er twee ambulances naar het incident gestuurd.

Alphen aan den rijn is een plaats in de provincie Zuid-Holland en valt onder de P2000-regio Hollands Midden. De hulpdiensten in Alphen aan den rijn reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij deze veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. Via P2000 worden deze 112 meldingen uitgestuurd naar bijvoorbeeld het juiste brandweerkorps, ambulancedienst of de dienstdoende politieagenten.

De brandweer is de afgelopen 30 dagen 76 keer naar Alphen aan den rijn gestuurd. De ambulance moest 527 keer naar die plaats toe.

Tijdlijn P2000 meldingen

03:02
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand woning rijnkade alphrn 162252 162233 169232
 
1503033 Bemanning AL
 
1503038 Kazernealarm
 
1503042 Kazernealarm
 
1503043 Korpsalarm vrijwilligers
 
1503900 Monitorcode
 
2029569 Groepscode Group-2
03:03
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand woning middelbrand rijnkade alphrn 169193 169199
 
1500046 CaCo (Calamiteiten Coordinator)
 
1500076 HA 76
 
1503014 OVD Rijnstreek
 
1503900 Monitorcode
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1503970 Persvoorlichter Gouda
 
1504105 Monitorcode OvD Gouda
 
1505600 Alphen Aan Den Rijn
 
1504411 Noordwijk
03:09
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grote brand rijnkade alphrn 169198 169261 162280 162282 162230 163800 159020
 
1500046 CaCo (Calamiteiten Coordinator)
 
1500076 HA 76
 
1503006 HOVD Oost
 
1503040 Chauffeurs vrijwilligers
 
1503042 Kazernealarm
 
1503061 Korpsalarm Aarlanderveen
 
1503900 Monitorcode
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1503970 Persvoorlichter Gouda
 
1504105 Monitorcode OvD Gouda
 
1503689 Kazernealarm Waddinxveen
 
1505600 Alphen Aan Den Rijn
 
1500080 Adviseur Gevaalijke Stoffen Zoetermeer
 
1500122 Millieudienst
 
1500084 Meetplanleider Wateringen
 
1504411 Noordwijk
 
1503986 Persvoorlichter ROT Noordwijk
 
1503003 Markenbinnen
 
1503004 Gouda
03:10
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grote brand rijnkade alphrn 162231
 
1503071 Korpsalarm Zwammerdam
 
1503900 Monitorcode
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
03:11
a1 rijnkade alphrn : stand-by grote brand 16813 16163
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1523163 Alphen Aan Den Rijn
 
1523813
03:14
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 grote brand rijnkade alphrn 169491 169197 156699 156680
 
1500046 CaCo (Calamiteiten Coordinator)
 
1500076 HA 76
 
1500147 Bedrijfs opvang team (BOT)
 
1503002 Commandant van Dienst
 
1503005 HOVD West
 
1503166 Centralisten Gouda
 
1503900 Monitorcode
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1503970 Persvoorlichter Gouda
 
1504105 Monitorcode OvD Gouda
 
1505600 Alphen Aan Den Rijn
 
1530637 Piket CCB - Bureau Conflict- en Crisisbeheersing
 
1530660
 
1530676
 
1523811
 
1504201 OvD Bevolkingszorg
 
1523813
 
1504411 Noordwijk
 
1523815
 
1504199 Leiden
 
1505291 Leiden
 
1503902 Infocode Haaglanden Delft
 
1504002 Personeel ROT en RBT Leiden
 
1503995 Persvoorlichter COPI Leiden
 
1503988 Nieuwerkerk Aan Den Ijssel
 
1523800
 
1520210
 
1503003 Markenbinnen
 
1500195 Den Haag
 
1503004 Gouda
 
1500049 Hazerswoude-Dorp
 
1523822
03:16
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn 169194 169090
 
1500046 CaCo (Calamiteiten Coordinator)
 
1500076 HA 76
 
1503015 OVD Gouda e.o.
 
1503166 Centralisten Gouda
 
1503900 Monitorcode
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1503970 Persvoorlichter Gouda
 
1504105 Monitorcode OvD Gouda
 
1505600 Alphen Aan Den Rijn
 
1500080 Adviseur Gevaalijke Stoffen Zoetermeer
 
1504201 OvD Bevolkingszorg
 
1500084 Meetplanleider Wateringen
 
1504411 Noordwijk
 
1503902 Infocode Haaglanden Delft
 
1503003 Markenbinnen
 
1503004 Gouda
03:17
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn 163452
 
1503152 Kazernealarm Gouda
 
1503900 Monitorcode
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1503154
03:22
a1 rijnkade alphrn : grip: 1 stand-by zeer grote brand
 
1523822
03:25
a1 rijnkade alphrn : grip: 1 stand-by zeer grote brand 16160 heli01
 
1523160 16-160
03:29
a1 rijnkade alphrn : grip: 1 stand-by zeer grote brand 16152
 
1523152 16-152 Alphen Aan Den Rijn
03:29
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn 169262 163181
 
1503152 Kazernealarm Gouda
 
1503900 Monitorcode
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1503181
03:32
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn 156960 156980
 
1500143 Kazernealarm De Lier
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1500236 Bemanning HA De Lier
 
1503902 Infocode Haaglanden Delft
03:47
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn 169263 164180
 
1503262 Noord Autoladder Leiden
 
1503900 Monitorcode
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1503279 Leiden
05:56
p 2 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn 169282 164382
 
1503553 Groep 3
 
1503900 Monitorcode
 
2029569 Groepscode Group-2
 
1503304
06:51
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 tbo zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn
 
1503900 Monitorcode
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1503925 Noordwijk
07:02
a1 rijnkade alphrn : grip: 1 stand-by zeer grote brand 16162
 
1523162 16-162 Zevenhuizen
08:08
terug naar grip 0 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst rijnkade alphrn
 
1500046 CaCo (Calamiteiten Coordinator)
 
1500076 HA 76
 
1503002 Commandant van Dienst
 
1503166 Centralisten Gouda
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1503970 Persvoorlichter Gouda
 
1504105 Monitorcode OvD Gouda
 
1505600 Alphen Aan Den Rijn
 
1530637 Piket CCB - Bureau Conflict- en Crisisbeheersing
 
1530660
 
1530676
 
1523811
 
1504201 OvD Bevolkingszorg
 
1523813
 
1504411 Noordwijk
 
1523815
 
1504199 Leiden
 
1504002 Personeel ROT en RBT Leiden
 
1503995 Persvoorlichter COPI Leiden
 
1503988 Nieuwerkerk Aan Den Ijssel
 
1503003 Markenbinnen
 
1503004 Gouda
 
1500049 Hazerswoude-Dorp
 
1523822
10:35
p 2 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn 162131
 
1503403 Korpsalarm Nieuwkoop
 
1503900 Monitorcode
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1

