Zeer grote brand op Rijnkade in Alphen aan den rijn

03:02
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand woning rijnkade alphrn 162252 162233 169232
1503043
Korpsalarm vrijwilligers
2029569
Groepscode Group-2
03:03
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand woning middelbrand rijnkade alphrn 169193 169199
1500046
CaCo (Calamiteiten Coordinator)
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
1503970
Persvoorlichter
Gouda
1504105
Monitorcode OvD
Gouda
03:09
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grote brand rijnkade alphrn 169198 169261 162280 162282 162230 163800 159020
1500046
CaCo (Calamiteiten Coordinator)
1503040
Chauffeurs vrijwilligers
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
1503970
Persvoorlichter
Gouda
1504105
Monitorcode OvD
Gouda
03:10
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grote brand rijnkade alphrn 162231
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
03:11
a1 rijnkade alphrn : stand-by grote brand 16813 16163
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
03:14
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 grote brand rijnkade alphrn 169491 169197 156699 156680
1500046
CaCo (Calamiteiten Coordinator)
1500147
Bedrijfs opvang team (BOT)
1503002
Commandant van Dienst
1503166
Centralisten
Gouda
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
1503970
Persvoorlichter
Gouda
1504105
Monitorcode OvD
Gouda
1530637
Piket CCB - Bureau Conflict- en Crisisbeheersing
1504201
OvD Bevolkingszorg
1503902
Infocode Haaglanden
Delft
1504002
Personeel ROT en RBT
Leiden
1503995
Persvoorlichter COPI
Leiden
03:16
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn 169194 169090
1500046
CaCo (Calamiteiten Coordinator)
1503166
Centralisten
Gouda
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
1503970
Persvoorlichter
Gouda
1504105
Monitorcode OvD
Gouda
1504201
OvD Bevolkingszorg
1503902
Infocode Haaglanden
Delft
03:17
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn 163452
1503152
Kazernealarm
Gouda
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
03:22
a1 rijnkade alphrn : grip: 1 stand-by zeer grote brand
03:25
a1 rijnkade alphrn : grip: 1 stand-by zeer grote brand 16160 heli01
03:29
a1 rijnkade alphrn : grip: 1 stand-by zeer grote brand 16152
03:29
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn 169262 163181
1503152
Kazernealarm
Gouda
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
03:32
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn 156960 156980
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
1503902
Infocode Haaglanden
Delft
03:47
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn 169263 164180
1503262
Noord Autoladder
Leiden
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
05:56
p 2 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn 169282 164382
2029569
Groepscode Group-2
06:51
p 1 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 tbo zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
07:02
a1 rijnkade alphrn : grip: 1 stand-by zeer grote brand 16162
08:08
terug naar grip 0 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst rijnkade alphrn
1500046
CaCo (Calamiteiten Coordinator)
1503002
Commandant van Dienst
1503166
Centralisten
Gouda
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
1503970
Persvoorlichter
Gouda
1504105
Monitorcode OvD
Gouda
1530637
Piket CCB - Bureau Conflict- en Crisisbeheersing
1504201
OvD Bevolkingszorg
1504002
Personeel ROT en RBT
Leiden
1503995
Persvoorlichter COPI
Leiden
10:35
p 2 bdh-02 gebouwbrand bijeenkomst grip: 1 zeer grote brand rijnkade alphrn 162131
2029568
Groepscode Group-1