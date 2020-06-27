Zeer grote brand op Rijnkade in Alphen aan den rijn

De brandweer is zaterdagnacht gealarmeerd voor een brand aan de Rijnkade in Alphen aan den rijn. De brandweer heeft opgeschaald naar grip 1. Het is nog onbekend wat de oorzaak van de brand is.

De eerste melding kwam kort na drie uur 's nachts bij de alarmcentrale binnen. Na 15 minuten werd opgeschaald naar 'zeer grote brand'. De brandweer is uitgerukt met 3 tankautospuiten en 2 hoogwerkers en krijgt assistentie van omliggende korpsen. Onder meer vanuit Bergambacht is versterking opgeroepen. Ook zijn er twee ambulances naar het incident gestuurd.

Alphen aan den rijn is een plaats in de provincie Zuid-Holland en valt onder de P2000-regio Hollands Midden. De hulpdiensten in Alphen aan den rijn reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij deze veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. Via P2000 worden deze 112 meldingen uitgestuurd naar bijvoorbeeld het juiste brandweerkorps, ambulancedienst of de dienstdoende politieagenten.

De brandweer is de afgelopen 30 dagen 76 keer naar Alphen aan den rijn gestuurd. De ambulance moest 527 keer naar die plaats toe.