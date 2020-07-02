Grote brand in composthoop in Bergschenhoek

Foto: Inter Visual Studio (Archief)

2 juli 2020 06:27
Bron: 112 Bergschenhoek

Aan de Bosland in Bergschenhoek is donderdagochtend brand in een composthoop uitgebroken. De brandweer heeft opgeschaald naar grote brand. De stank is tot ver in de omtrek te ruiken.

De eerste melding kwam rond half 7 's ochtends bij de alarmcentrale binnen. Na 68 minuten werd opgeschaald naar 'grote brand'. De brandweer is uitgerukt met 4 tankautospuiten en 1 hoogwerker. Ook is er een ambulance naar het incident gestuurd.

Bergschenhoek valt onder de P2000-regio Rotterdam-Rijnmond. De hulpdiensten in deze plaats, in de provincie Zuid-Holland, reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij de veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. De 112 meldingen worden via P2000 naar het juiste brandweerkorps of ambulancedienst gestuurd.

De brandweer is de afgelopen 30 dagen 23 keer naar Bergschenhoek gestuurd. De ambulance moest 67 keer naar die plaats toe.

Tijdlijn P2000 meldingen

06:27
p 1 brt-01 br industrie bosland bergschenhoek 170731 170551 170531
 
1400221 Kazernealarm Frobenstraat
 
1400241 Berkelse Poort 1
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400349 Brandonderzoek Info Spijkenisse
06:37
p 1 brt-01 br industrie bosland bergschenhoek 179162 179184 171061
 
1400241 Berkelse Poort 1
 
1400321 Kazernealarm Metaalhof
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400226 Haakarmvoertuig Zestienhoven Middelharnis
 
1400227 Dompelpomp Berkelse Poort Schiedam
06:38
p 1 brt-01 middel br br industrie bosland bergschenhoek 179199
 
1400200 Officier van Dienst 20
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
1430020 Persinfo
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400349 Brandonderzoek Info Spijkenisse
 
1400874 Voorlichting Rotterdam
 
1400802
 
1430030 Persinfo Rotterdam
06:51
p 1 brt-01 middel br br industrie bosland bergschenhoek 179021
 
1400902 Adviseur Gevaarlijke Stoffen
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
06:54
p 1 brt-01 middel br br industrie wts1000 bosland bergschenhoek 179163 179185
 
1400341 Korpsalarm Deerenberg
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
06:55
p 1 brt-01 middel br br industrie bosland bergschenhoek 171231
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
06:58
vervallen!!!! middel br br industrie bosland bergschenhoek
 
1400341 Korpsalarm Deerenberg
07:34
p 1 brt-01 grote br br industrie caco bosland bergschenhoek 179981 170732 171692 179091 179094
 
1400241 Berkelse Poort 1
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
1430020 Persinfo
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400349 Brandonderzoek Info Spijkenisse
 
1400874 Voorlichting Rotterdam
 
1400225 Berkelse Poort 2 Berkel En Rodenrijs
 
1400282 Slagkracht TS Berkelse Poort Berkel En Rodenrijs
 
1400919 Hoofdofficier Rotterdam
 
1420435 Rotterdam
 
1400926 Stafofficier Dirksland
 
1400503 Dirksland
 
1400802
 
1430030 Persinfo Rotterdam
 
1400877 Europoort Rotterdam
07:36
a1 ambu 17873 boslanddv bergschenhoek berghk bon 80090
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1420873
07:37
p 1 brt-01 grote br br industrie bosland bergschenhoek 179286 179185
 
1400341 Korpsalarm Deerenberg
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400153 Rotterdam
07:40
p 1 brt-01 grote br br industrie bosland bergschenhoek 171682
 
1400502 Hoofd Repressie
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400599 Hellevoetsluis
07:55
a1 ambu 17849 boslanddv bergschenhoek berghk bon 80100
 
1420500 Dirksland
08:01
p 1 brt-01 grote br br industrie binnen tbo bosland bergschenhoek 179201
 
1400202 Materiaaldienst 20
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
08:32
1 05 industrie bosland bergschenhoek icnum 324450
 
1430020 Persinfo
08:34
p 2 brt-01 grote br grip 1 br industrie binnen bosland bergschenhoek 179995 179991 179993 179997 179996 178791
 
1400455 Mobiele Commando Unit
 
1400456 Verbindings-Commando Unit
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
1430020 Persinfo
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400874 Voorlichting Rotterdam
 
1430066 Rotterdam
 
1400852 Meldkamer Havenbedrijf Rotterdam
 
1420205 Dirksland
 
1420203 Dirksland
 
1420210 Dirksland
 
1420209 Dirksland
 
1420500 Dirksland
 
1420215 Dirksland
 
1430065 Dirksland
 
1400802
 
1400853 Officier van Dienst Havenbedrijf Botlek Rotterdam
 
1400693
 
1400890 Europoort Rotterdam
 
1400892 Europoort Rotterdam
 
1430030 Persinfo Rotterdam
 
1400792
 
1400291 Krimpen Aan Den Ijssel
08:38
a1 grip: 1 ambu 17872 boslanddv bergschenhoek berghk bon 80107
 
1420872
08:40
a2 grip: 1 ambu 17813 boslanddv bergschenhoek berghk bon 80110
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1420203 Dirksland
10:01
voor aflos!!! brt-01 grote br grip 1 br industrie binnen bosland bergschenhoek 170532 170432
 
1400221 Kazernealarm Frobenstraat
 
1400241 Berkelse Poort 1
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400271 Rotterdam
 
1400272
 
1400148 Bevelvoerders Schiedam Schiedam
10:59
p 2 inmelden 601 bijstand meting bosland bergschenhoek 170521
 
1400902 Adviseur Gevaarlijke Stoffen
 
1400903 Reserve Adviseur Gevaarlijke Stoffen
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400228 Meetploeg Zestienhoven Rotterdam
11:47
a2 grip: 1 ambu 17110 boslanddv bergschenhoek berghk bon 80189
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1420010 Ambulance 17-110 Rotterdam
11:50
p 2 brt-01 grote br grip 1 br industrie binnen bosland bergschenhoek 179284 179180
 
1400221 Kazernealarm Frobenstraat
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400205 Adembeschermingsunit Zestienhoven Hellevoetsluis
 
1400244 Kraanvoertuig Zestienhoven Middelharnis
13:33
graag contact mkb a.u.b. grote br grip 1 br industrie binnen bosland bergschenhoek 179291
 
1400401 Logistiek Piket
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029569 Groepscode Group-2
17:19
p 2 brt-01 slangen opruim bosland bergschenhoek 179281
 
1400221 Kazernealarm Frobenstraat
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400244 Kraanvoertuig Zestienhoven Middelharnis

