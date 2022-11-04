Ongeval met letsel op Tonisseweg in Oude-tonge

Op de Tonisseweg in Oude-tonge heeft vrijdagochtend een aanrijding plaatsgevonden, waarbij mogelijk één of meerdere personen gewond zijn geraakt.

Het ongeval gebeurde ongeveer tien over half 8 's ochtends en werd binnen 21 minuten opgeschaald naar 'middelgrote hulpverlening'. Er zijn zes ambulances naar de locatie gestuurd. Over de oorzaak van het ongeval is nog niets bekend.

Oude-tonge is een plaats in de provincie Zuid-Holland en valt onder de P2000-regio Rotterdam-Rijnmond. De hulpdiensten in Oude-tonge reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij deze veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. Via P2000 worden deze 112 meldingen uitgestuurd naar bijvoorbeeld het juiste brandweerkorps, ambulancedienst of de dienstdoende politieagenten.

In de afgelopen dertig dagen is de brandweer 23 keer naar Oude-tonge gestuurd en moest de ambulance 41 keer naar die plaats toe.