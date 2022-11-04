Ongeval met letsel op Tonisseweg in Oude-tonge

Foto: Inter Visual Studio (Archief)
4 november 2022 07:41

Op de Tonisseweg in Oude-tonge heeft vrijdagochtend een aanrijding plaatsgevonden, waarbij mogelijk één of meerdere personen gewond zijn geraakt.

Het ongeval gebeurde ongeveer tien over half 8 's ochtends en werd binnen 21 minuten opgeschaald naar 'middelgrote hulpverlening'. Er zijn zes ambulances naar de locatie gestuurd. Over de oorzaak van het ongeval is nog niets bekend.

Oude-tonge is een plaats in de provincie Zuid-Holland en valt onder de P2000-regio Rotterdam-Rijnmond. De hulpdiensten in Oude-tonge reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij deze veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. Via P2000 worden deze 112 meldingen uitgestuurd naar bijvoorbeeld het juiste brandweerkorps, ambulancedienst of de dienstdoende politieagenten.

In de afgelopen dertig dagen is de brandweer 23 keer naar Oude-tonge gestuurd en moest de ambulance 41 keer naar die plaats toe.


Tijdlijn P2000 meldingen

07:41
a2 dia: ja ambu 17165 n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge oudtng bon 161450
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1420065 Ambulance 17-165 Ridderkerk
07:41
1 ongeval wegvervoer letsel n215 - tonisseweg,6 oude-tonge icnum 593120
 
Alarmcodes
 
1430020 Persinfo
07:42
a2 ambu 17380 n215 - tonisseweg,6 oude-tonge oudtng bon 161451
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1420449 Ridderkerk
07:43
p 1 brt-01 hv weg letsel n215 - tonisseweg,6 oude-tonge 174931 174831 179197
 
Gealarmeerd
 
174831 Tankautospuit, Rotterdam-Rijnmond
 
174931 Tankautospuit, Den Bommel
 
179197 Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Rotterdam-Rijnmond
 
Alarmcodes
 
1400700 Officier van Dienst 70
 
1400741 Oude Tonge Blusgroep
 
1400743 Oostflakkee Commando
 
1400744 Den Bommel Blusgroep
 
1400745 Den Bommel WVD
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400705 Ooltgensplaat
07:44
a2 dia: ja ambu 18172 n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge oudtng bon 161453
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1423001 Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
 
1423372 Numansdorp
07:45
a2 dia: ja ambu 17811 n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge oudtng bon 161454
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1420436 Hellevoetsluis
07:48
p 1 brt-01 hv weg letsel vrachtauto n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge 174331
 
Gealarmeerd
 
174331 Tankautospuit, Dirksland
 
Alarmcodes
 
1400723 Dirksland Commando
 
1400724 Dirksland Blusgroep
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029569 Groepscode Group-2
 
1400705 Ooltgensplaat
07:48
p 1 brt-01 hv weg letsel vrachtauto n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge 174631
 
Gealarmeerd
 
174631 Tankautospuit, Rotterdam-Rijnmond
 
Alarmcodes
 
1400733 Middelharnis Commando
 
1400736 Nieuwe Tonge Blusgroep
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400705 Ooltgensplaat
07:54
a1 dia: ja ambu 17158 n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge oudtng bon 161455
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1420166
07:54
p 1 brt-01 hv weg letsel thv: licht vrachtauto n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge 179981
 
Gealarmeerd
 
179981 Overig materieel, Rotterdam-Rijnmond
 
Alarmcodes
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400977 OvD-Bevolkingszaken Goeree-Overflakkee Dirksland
 
1400877 Europoort Rotterdam
08:00
a1 dia: ja ambu n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge oudtng bon 161450
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420436 Hellevoetsluis
08:01
p 1 brt-01 middel hv hv weg letsel thv: licht vrachtauto n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge
 
Alarmcodes
 
1430020 Persinfo
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1400977 OvD-Bevolkingszaken Goeree-Overflakkee Dirksland
 
1430030 Persinfo Rotterdam
08:04
1 ongeval wegvervoer letsel n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge icnum 593118
 
Alarmcodes
 
2029569 Groepscode Group-2
 
1433001
 
1403033
Bron: 112 Oude-Tonge

In de buurt van Oude-Tonge

Ongeval met letsel op Tonisseweg in Oude-tonge

4 november 2022 08:04

Hulpdiensten uitgerukt voor ongeval met letsel op Oudelandsedijk in Oude-tonge

31 oktober 2022 07:12

Ambulance met spoed naar 't Getij in Oude-Tonge

30 oktober 2022 12:22

Ambulance met spoed naar Langeweg in Oude-Tonge

30 oktober 2022 00:15

Ambulance met spoed naar Eisenhowerlaan in Oude-Tonge

29 oktober 2022 18:33