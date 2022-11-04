Ongeval met letsel op Tonisseweg in Oude-tonge

07:41
a2 dia: ja ambu 17165 n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge oudtng bon 161450
1420999
Monitorcode Ambulancepost
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
07:41
1 ongeval wegvervoer letsel n215 - tonisseweg,6 oude-tonge icnum 593120
07:42
a2 ambu 17380 n215 - tonisseweg,6 oude-tonge oudtng bon 161451
1420999
Monitorcode Ambulancepost
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
07:43
p 1 brt-01 hv weg letsel n215 - tonisseweg,6 oude-tonge 174931 174831 179197
174831
Tankautospuit, Rotterdam-Rijnmond
174931
Tankautospuit, Den Bommel
179197
Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Rotterdam-Rijnmond
1400700
Officier van Dienst 70
1400741
Oude Tonge Blusgroep
1400743
Oostflakkee Commando
1400744
Den Bommel Blusgroep
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
07:44
a2 dia: ja ambu 18172 n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge oudtng bon 161453
1420999
Monitorcode Ambulancepost
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
1423001
Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
07:45
a2 dia: ja ambu 17811 n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge oudtng bon 161454
1420999
Monitorcode Ambulancepost
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
07:48
p 1 brt-01 hv weg letsel vrachtauto n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge 174331
174331
Tankautospuit, Dirksland
1400723
Dirksland Commando
1400724
Dirksland Blusgroep
2029569
Groepscode Group-2
07:48
p 1 brt-01 hv weg letsel vrachtauto n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge 174631
174631
Tankautospuit, Rotterdam-Rijnmond
1400733
Middelharnis Commando
1400736
Nieuwe Tonge Blusgroep
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
07:54
a1 dia: ja ambu 17158 n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge oudtng bon 161455
1420999
Monitorcode Ambulancepost
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
07:54
p 1 brt-01 hv weg letsel thv: licht vrachtauto n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge 179981
179981
Overig materieel, Rotterdam-Rijnmond
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
1400977
OvD-Bevolkingszaken Goeree-Overflakkee
Dirksland
08:00
a1 dia: ja ambu n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge oudtng bon 161450
08:01
p 1 brt-01 middel hv hv weg letsel thv: licht vrachtauto n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
1400977
OvD-Bevolkingszaken Goeree-Overflakkee
Dirksland
08:04
1 ongeval wegvervoer letsel n215 - tonisseweg,5 oude-tonge icnum 593118
2029569
Groepscode Group-2