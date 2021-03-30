Grote brand op Haarweg in Gorinchem

Dinsdagnacht is brand uitgebroken aan de Haarweg in Gorinchem. De brandweer heeft opgeschaald naar grip 1. Onduidelijk is nog waardoor de brand is ontstaan.

De eerste melding kwam ongeveer kwart voor 4 's nachts bij de alarmcentrale binnen. Na 31 minuten werd opgeschaald naar 'grote brand'. De brandweer is uitgerukt met 3 tankautospuiten en krijgt assistentie van omliggende korpsen. Korpsen uit onder meer Arkel zijn gealarmeerd om assistentie te verlenen. Ook zijn er twee ambulances naar het incident gestuurd.

De plaats Gorinchem valt onder de P2000-regio Zuid-Holland Zuid. De hulpdiensten in Gorinchem, een plaats in de provincie Zuid-Holland, reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij de veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. De 112 meldingen worden via P2000 naar bijvoorbeeld het juiste brandweerkorps gestuurd.

De brandweer is de afgelopen 30 dagen 33 keer naar Gorinchem gestuurd. De ambulance moest 255 keer naar die plaats toe.