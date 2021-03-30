Grote brand op Haarweg in Gorinchem

30 maart 2021 03:44

Dinsdagnacht is brand uitgebroken aan de Haarweg in Gorinchem. De brandweer heeft opgeschaald naar grip 1. Onduidelijk is nog waardoor de brand is ontstaan.

De eerste melding kwam ongeveer kwart voor 4 's nachts bij de alarmcentrale binnen. Na 31 minuten werd opgeschaald naar 'grote brand'. De brandweer is uitgerukt met 3 tankautospuiten en krijgt assistentie van omliggende korpsen. Korpsen uit onder meer Arkel zijn gealarmeerd om assistentie te verlenen. Ook zijn er twee ambulances naar het incident gestuurd.

De plaats Gorinchem valt onder de P2000-regio Zuid-Holland Zuid. De hulpdiensten in Gorinchem, een plaats in de provincie Zuid-Holland, reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij de veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. De 112 meldingen worden via P2000 naar bijvoorbeeld het juiste brandweerkorps gestuurd.

De brandweer is de afgelopen 30 dagen 33 keer naar Gorinchem gestuurd. De ambulance moest 255 keer naar die plaats toe.


Tijdlijn P2000 meldingen

03:44
p 1 brt-02 br gezondheidszorg asvz haarweg haarweg gorinchem 189494 189821 179081 188331 188131
 
Gealarmeerd
 
179081 Overig materieel, Rotterdam-Rijnmond
 
188131 Tankautospuit, Gorinchem
 
188331 Tankautospuit, Arkel
 
189494 Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
 
Alarmcodes
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
1403070 OVD prio 1
 
1403886 Arkel-Hoogblokland groep 1 - prio 1
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1403003 Lichtkrant GMC Meerkerk
 
1405200 Meerkerk
 
1400349 Brandonderzoek Info Spijkenisse
 
1400350 Team Brandonderzoek Alarm Maassluis
 
1403053 Milieudienst Zuid Holland Zuid
 
1404021 Lichtkrant Gorinchem
 
1404097 Monitorcode Gorinchem
 
1404070 Gorinchem
 
1403769 Gorinchem
03:45
a1 ambu 18801 18175 haarwegnc gorinchem gorchm bon 40908
 
Alarmcodes
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1423001 Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
 
1423375 Leerdam
 
1423264 Oud-Beijerland
03:47
p 1 br gezondheidszorg caco asvz haarweg haarweg gorinchem
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420515
04:02
p 1 brt-02 br gezondheidszorg caco asvz haarweg haarweg gorinchem 188162 188184
 
Gealarmeerd
 
188162 Bijzonder brandbestrijdingsmaterieel, Gorinchem
 
188184 Overig materieel, Gorinchem
 
Alarmcodes
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1403003 Lichtkrant GMC Meerkerk
 
1405200 Meerkerk
 
1404021 Lichtkrant Gorinchem
 
1404072 Gorinchem
 
1404097 Monitorcode Gorinchem
04:12
p 1 brt-02 br gezondheidszorg ovdbz caco asvz haarweg haarweg gorinchem
 
Alarmcodes
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1403003 Lichtkrant GMC Meerkerk
 
1405600 Dordrecht
04:14
a1 ambu haarwegnc gorinchem gorchm bon 40909
 
Alarmcodes
 
1423001 Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
 
1423264 Oud-Beijerland
04:14
p 1 brt-02 grote br br gezondheidszorg caco asvz haarweg haarweg gorinchem 189421 189423 189592 189481 188132 186192
 
Gealarmeerd
 
186192 Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
 
188132 Tankautospuit, Gorinchem
 
189421 Gevaarlijke stoffen materieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
 
189423 Gevaarlijke stoffen materieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
 
189481 Overig materieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
 
189592 Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
 
Alarmcodes
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
1403085 2e OVD prio 2
 
1403091 AGS Brandweer Dordrecht prio 1 Dordrecht
 
1403954 WVD 'S-Gravendeel
 
1403957 VC 'S-Gravendeel
 
1403965 Prio 2 groep 2 'S-Gravendeel
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1403003 Lichtkrant GMC Meerkerk
 
1405200 Meerkerk
 
1403094 Strijen
 
1404021 Lichtkrant Gorinchem
 
1404097 Monitorcode Gorinchem
 
1403030 Persinfo Oud-Beijerland
 
1403955 Puttershoek
 
1404071 Gorinchem
 
1403095 HOvD Prio 1 Mookhoek
 
1403587 Mookhoek
 
1403035 Groot-Ammers
04:23
1 04 gezondheidszorg haarweg gorinchem icnum 153367
 
Alarmcodes
 
1403089 2e OVD prio 2
 
1430020 Persinfo
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1403003 Lichtkrant GMC Meerkerk
 
1430066 Rotterdam
 
1433001
 
1433860 Bureau Conflict- en Crisisbeheersing
 
1433865 Persinfo Dordrecht
 
1430067 Oud-Beijerland
 
1403030 Persinfo Oud-Beijerland
 
1433020 Oud-Beijerland
 
1433863 Voorlichting Oud-Beijerland
 
1420515
04:23
p 1 brt-02 grip 1 grote br br gezondheidszorg caco asvz haarweg haarweg gorinchem 189792 189795 189798
 
Gealarmeerd
 
189792 Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
 
189795 Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
 
189798 Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
 
Alarmcodes
 
1403050 RCvD
 
1403079 2e OVD brandweer Dordrecht prio 2 Dordrecht
 
1403089 2e OVD prio 2
 
1403954 WVD 'S-Gravendeel
 
1403963 Bevelvoerders 'S-Gravendeel
 
1403965 Prio 2 groep 2 'S-Gravendeel
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1423001 Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
 
1403003 Lichtkrant GMC Meerkerk
 
1430066 Rotterdam
 
1433001
 
1403053 Milieudienst Zuid Holland Zuid
 
1423264 Oud-Beijerland
 
1433020 Oud-Beijerland
 
1433863 Voorlichting Oud-Beijerland
 
1403098 Commando Plaats Incident Oud-Beijerland
 
1403955 Puttershoek
 
1403586 Streefkerk
 
1405600 Dordrecht
04:33
p 1 brt-02 grip 1 grote br br gezondheidszorg caco asvz haarweg haarweg gorinchem 186781
 
Gealarmeerd
 
186781 Overig materieel, Alblasserdam
 
Alarmcodes
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1403003 Lichtkrant GMC Meerkerk
 
1404923 Gorinchem
04:34
p 1 brt-02 grip 1 grote br br gezondheidszorg sec. brw, ovdbz caco asvz haarweg haarweg gorinchem
 
Alarmcodes
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1403003 Lichtkrant GMC Meerkerk
 
1403090 Gorinchem
