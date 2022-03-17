Middelbrand in Cromvoirt op Loverensestraat

17 maart 2022 14:09

De brandweer is donderdagmiddag uitgerukt voor een brand aan de Loverensestraat in Cromvoirt. De brandweer heeft opgeschaald naar middelbrand. Het is nog onbekend wat de oorzaak van de brand is.

Cromvoirt valt onder de P2000-regio Brabant-Noord. De hulpdiensten in deze plaats, in de provincie Noord-Brabant, reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij de veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. De 112 meldingen worden via P2000 naar bijvoorbeeld het juiste brandweerkorps gestuurd.

De brandweer is de afgelopen 30 dagen 9 keer naar Cromvoirt gestuurd. De ambulance moest 9 keer naar die plaats toe.


Tijdlijn P2000 meldingen

14:09
alarm totale post cromvoirt > p 1 bob-01 br gebouw caravan residence leuvert loverensestraat cromvoirt 214641
 
Gealarmeerd
 
214641 Tankautospuit duin/bos, Cromvoirt
 
Alarmcodes
 
1172151 Blusgroep spoed
 
1182199 Lichtkrant
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1172199 Cromvoirt
 
1182198 Cromvoirt
 
1182190
14:09
alarm wt ploeg b helvoirt > p 1 bob-01 br gebouw caravan residence leuvert loverensestraat cromvoirt 211961
 
Gealarmeerd
 
211961 Bijzonder brandbestrijdingsmaterieel, Helvoirt
 
Alarmcodes
 
1170849 Techniek
 
1180849 Schaijk
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1180848 Helvoirt
 
1170825 Cromvoirt
 
1170822 Cromvoirt
 
1170830 Biezenmortel
 
1180840
14:11
alarm totale post helvoirt > p 1 bob-01 br woning stacaravan residence leuvert loverensestraat cromvoirt 211941
 
Alarmcodes
 
1170801 Groep Helvoirt
 
1170849 Techniek
 
1180849 Schaijk
 
2029569 Groepscode Group-2
 
1180848 Helvoirt
 
1170830 Biezenmortel
 
1180840
14:13
alarm a-ploeg vught > p 1 bob-01 br woning stacaravan residence leuvert loverensestraat cromvoirt 214231
 
Gealarmeerd
 
214231 Tankautospuit, Vught
 
Alarmcodes
 
1171951 Groep A spoed Nistelrode
 
1171955 Blusgroep A/B/C spoed Nistelrode
 
1171999 Techniek Oeffelt
 
1181998 Lichtkrant
 
1181999 Lichtkrant
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1181990
14:14
alarm ovd west > p 1 bob-01 br woning ovd-b stacaravan residence leuvert loverensestraat cromvoirt 210094
 
Gealarmeerd
 
210094 Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Brabant-Noord
 
Alarmcodes
 
1170041 OVD-D4 Veghel/Uden/Landerd/Boekel
14:16
inzet niet meer nodig > p 2 intrekken alarm brw br woning stacaravan residence leuvert loverensestraat cromvoirt
 
Alarmcodes
 
1171961 Groep A zonder spoed Nistelrode
 
1171965 Blusgroep A/B/C vertraagd
 
1171999 Techniek Oeffelt
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
14:32
alarm wt 24u-ploeg den bosch > p 1 bob-01 middel br br woning stacaravan residence leuvert loverensestraat cromvoirt 212061
 
Gealarmeerd
 
212061 Bijzonder brandbestrijdingsmaterieel, Brabant-Noord
 
Alarmcodes
 
1170851 Kazernealarm
 
1170899 Monitorcode Berghem
 
1180899 Kazernetechniek Schaijk
 
2029569 Groepscode Group-2
 
1180898 Lichtkrant Kazerne Den Bosch
 
1170855 Officieren Den Bosch
