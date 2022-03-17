Middelbrand in Cromvoirt op Loverensestraat

De brandweer is donderdagmiddag uitgerukt voor een brand aan de Loverensestraat in Cromvoirt. De brandweer heeft opgeschaald naar middelbrand. Het is nog onbekend wat de oorzaak van de brand is.

Cromvoirt valt onder de P2000-regio Brabant-Noord. De hulpdiensten in deze plaats, in de provincie Noord-Brabant, reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij de veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. De 112 meldingen worden via P2000 naar bijvoorbeeld het juiste brandweerkorps gestuurd.

De brandweer is de afgelopen 30 dagen 9 keer naar Cromvoirt gestuurd. De ambulance moest 9 keer naar die plaats toe.