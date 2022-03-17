Middelbrand in Cromvoirt op Loverensestraat

14:09
alarm totale post cromvoirt > p 1 bob-01 br gebouw caravan residence leuvert loverensestraat cromvoirt 214641
214641
Tankautospuit duin/bos, Cromvoirt
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
14:09
alarm wt ploeg b helvoirt > p 1 bob-01 br gebouw caravan residence leuvert loverensestraat cromvoirt 211961
211961
Bijzonder brandbestrijdingsmaterieel, Helvoirt
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
14:11
alarm totale post helvoirt > p 1 bob-01 br woning stacaravan residence leuvert loverensestraat cromvoirt 211941
2029569
Groepscode Group-2
14:13
alarm a-ploeg vught > p 1 bob-01 br woning stacaravan residence leuvert loverensestraat cromvoirt 214231
214231
Tankautospuit, Vught
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
14:14
alarm ovd west > p 1 bob-01 br woning ovd-b stacaravan residence leuvert loverensestraat cromvoirt 210094
210094
Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Brabant-Noord
1170041
OVD-D4 Veghel/Uden/Landerd/Boekel
14:16
inzet niet meer nodig > p 2 intrekken alarm brw br woning stacaravan residence leuvert loverensestraat cromvoirt
1171965
Blusgroep A/B/C vertraagd
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
14:32
alarm wt 24u-ploeg den bosch > p 1 bob-01 middel br br woning stacaravan residence leuvert loverensestraat cromvoirt 212061
212061
Bijzonder brandbestrijdingsmaterieel, Brabant-Noord
2029569
Groepscode Group-2