Mogelijk gewonde bij grote brand in Zeist, traumahelikopter gealarmeerd

22:05
p 1 br woning bergweg zeist 096631
096631
Tankautospuit, Zeist
0709357
Kazernealarm
Zeist
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709561
Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
22:06
p 1 br woning bergweg zeist 094852
094852
Hoogwerker, Utrecht
0708460
Kazernealarm Voordorp (Oost)
Utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709563
Monitorcode District Utrecht
Utrecht
22:07
p 1 middel br br woning bergweg zeist 098094 096634
098094
Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Utrecht
0709353
Kanspiket 1
Zeist
0709354
Kanspiket 2
Zeist
0709357
Kazernealarm
Zeist
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709609
Persvoorlichter Regio
0709561
Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
22:09
p 1 middel br br woning bergweg zeist 095169
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709562
Monitorcode District Heuvelrug
22:13
a1 zeist
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
22:14
a1 mmt 13991 bergweg zeist 23779 regio 09
0120901
Traumaheli LifeLiner 1 - MMT
22:20
p 1 grote br br woning bergweg zeist 099291 090531
090531
Tankautospuit, Bunnik
099291
Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Utrecht
0706440
Hulpverleningsgroep
Bunnik
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709609
Persvoorlichter Regio
0709561
Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
22:22
p 1 grote br br woning bergweg zeist 099229
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
22:27
p 1 grote br br woning bergweg zeist 141502
2029569
Groepscode Group-2
0703498
Drone Team Muiderberg
22:37
p 2 grote br br woning bergweg zeist 099283
099283
Overig materieel, Amersfoort
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
23:12
p 2 grote br br woning bergweg zeist 092265 092286
092265
Bijzonder brandbestrijdingsmaterieel, Leusden
092286
Overig materieel, Leusden
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709560
Monitorcode District Eemland
23:25
p 1 grote br br woning bergweg zeist 095131
095131
Tankautospuit, Utrecht
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709562
Monitorcode District Heuvelrug
23:29
p 1 grote br br woning bergweg zeist 095252
0706774
Bemanning AL 3
Doorn
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
0709562
Monitorcode District Heuvelrug