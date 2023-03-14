Mogelijk gewonde bij grote brand in Zeist, traumahelikopter gealarmeerd

14 maart 2023 22:05

Dinsdagavond is brand in een woning uitgebroken aan de Bergweg in Zeist. Er zijn meerdere brandweervoertuigen gealarmeerd. Bij de brand is mogelijk een persoon zwaar gewond geraakt. Het is nog niet bekend wat de oorzaak van de brand is.

De brand werd iets na tien uur in de avond gemeld. De brandweer is uitgerukt met 3 tankautospuiten en 2 hoogwerkers. Korpsen uit onder meer Bunnik en Doorn zijn opgeroepen om bijstand te verlenen. Ook is er een ambulance naarhet adres gestuurd.

De plaats Zeist valt onder de P2000-regio Utrecht. De hulpdiensten in Zeist, een plaats in de provincie Utrecht, reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij de veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. De 112 meldingen worden via P2000 naar bijvoorbeeld de betreffende ambulancedienst gestuurd.

In de afgelopen dertig dagen is de brandweer 40 keer naar Zeist gestuurd en moest de ambulance 278 keer naar die plaats toe.


Tijdlijn P2000 meldingen

22:05
p 1 br woning bergweg zeist 096631
 
Gealarmeerd
 
096631 Tankautospuit, Zeist
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0709357 Kazernealarm Zeist
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709561 Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
22:06
p 1 br woning bergweg zeist 094852
 
Gealarmeerd
 
094852 Hoogwerker, Utrecht
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0708460 Kazernealarm Voordorp (Oost) Utrecht
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709563 Monitorcode District Utrecht Utrecht
22:07
p 1 middel br br woning bergweg zeist 098094 096634
 
Gealarmeerd
 
098094 Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Utrecht
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0706582 OvD gemeente De Bilt
 
0709353 Kanspiket 1 Zeist
 
0709354 Kanspiket 2 Zeist
 
0709357 Kazernealarm Zeist
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709609 Persvoorlichter Regio
 
0709561 Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
 
0709727
 
0709649
22:09
p 1 middel br br woning bergweg zeist 095169
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0706830 Blusgroep 1
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709562 Monitorcode District Heuvelrug
22:13
a1 zeist
 
Alarmcodes
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0726063 CvD-G piket
 
0726900 Monitorcode
22:14
a1 mmt 13991 bergweg zeist 23779 regio 09
 
Alarmcodes
 
0120901 Traumaheli LifeLiner 1 - MMT
22:20
p 1 grote br br woning bergweg zeist 099291 090531
 
Gealarmeerd
 
090531 Tankautospuit, Bunnik
 
099291 Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Utrecht
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0706440 Hulpverleningsgroep Bunnik
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0726063 CvD-G piket
 
0709609 Persvoorlichter Regio
 
0709561 Monitorcode District Binnensticht - Lekstroom
 
0726900 Monitorcode
 
0709501 HOvD Oost
 
0709533 RCvD
 
0726064
 
0709727
 
0709649
 
0703497
22:22
p 1 grote br br woning bergweg zeist 099229
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709498 AGS
22:27
p 1 grote br br woning bergweg zeist 141502
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
2029569 Groepscode Group-2
 
0703498 Drone Team Muiderberg
22:37
p 2 grote br br woning bergweg zeist 099283
 
Gealarmeerd
 
099283 Overig materieel, Amersfoort
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0708302 Blusgroep Soesterberg
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
23:12
p 2 grote br br woning bergweg zeist 092265 092286
 
Gealarmeerd
 
092265 Bijzonder brandbestrijdingsmaterieel, Leusden
 
092286 Overig materieel, Leusden
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0707168 BvD Leusden
 
0707172 Chauffeurs Leusden
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709560 Monitorcode District Eemland
 
0709714 Houten
23:25
p 1 grote br br woning bergweg zeist 095131
 
Gealarmeerd
 
095131 Tankautospuit, Utrecht
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0706830 Blusgroep 1
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709562 Monitorcode District Heuvelrug
23:29
p 1 grote br br woning bergweg zeist 095252
 
Gealarmeerd
 
095252 Hoogwerker, Doorn
 
Alarmcodes
 
0706001 Monitorcode
 
0706774 Bemanning AL 3 Doorn
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
0709562 Monitorcode District Heuvelrug
Bron: 112 Zeist

