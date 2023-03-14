Mogelijk gewonde bij grote brand in Zeist, traumahelikopter gealarmeerd

Dinsdagavond is brand in een woning uitgebroken aan de Bergweg in Zeist. Er zijn meerdere brandweervoertuigen gealarmeerd. Bij de brand is mogelijk een persoon zwaar gewond geraakt. Het is nog niet bekend wat de oorzaak van de brand is.

De brand werd iets na tien uur in de avond gemeld. De brandweer is uitgerukt met 3 tankautospuiten en 2 hoogwerkers. Korpsen uit onder meer Bunnik en Doorn zijn opgeroepen om bijstand te verlenen. Ook is er een ambulance naarhet adres gestuurd.

De plaats Zeist valt onder de P2000-regio Utrecht. De hulpdiensten in Zeist, een plaats in de provincie Utrecht, reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij de veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. De 112 meldingen worden via P2000 naar bijvoorbeeld de betreffende ambulancedienst gestuurd.

In de afgelopen dertig dagen is de brandweer 40 keer naar Zeist gestuurd en moest de ambulance 278 keer naar die plaats toe.