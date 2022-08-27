Ongeval met letsel op Zuidzijdsedijk in Nieuw-Beijerland, traumaheli gealarmeerd

18:08
1 ongeval wegvervoer letsel zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland icnum 459732
18:08
p 1 brt-03 hv weg letsel zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland 189491 185331
185331
Tankautospuit, Zuid-Beijerland
189491
Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
1404404
Nieuw Beijerland post commandant
1404407
Goudswaard bevelvoerder
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
1404417
Zuid Beijerland Korpsalarm
18:08
a2 ambu zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon
1423001
Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
18:09
a2 dia: ja ambu zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon
1423001
Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
18:10
a1 ambu 18171 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125184
1420999
Monitorcode Ambulancepost
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
1423001
Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
18:10
a1 ambu 18172 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125185
1420999
Monitorcode Ambulancepost
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
1423001
Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
18:12
a1 grip: 1 ambu zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon
1420999
Monitorcode Ambulancepost
1423001
Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
18:12
a1 ambu 17141 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125186
1420999
Monitorcode Ambulancepost
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
18:13
a1 ambu 17167 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125187
1420999
Monitorcode Ambulancepost
2029569
Groepscode Group-2
18:14
a1 ambu 17155 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125189
1420999
Monitorcode Ambulancepost
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
18:16
a1 ops ambu: code 10 ambu zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125183
1423001
Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
18:16
a1 grip: 1 ambu 17121 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125190
1420999
Monitorcode Ambulancepost
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
18:17
a1 13991 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland 81582
0120901
Traumaheli LifeLiner 1 - MMT
2029569
Groepscode Group-2
18:17
p 1 grip 1 middel hv hv weg letsel thv: zwaar caco zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland
18:21
p 1 brt-03 grip 1 middel hv hv weg letsel thv: licht caco zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
18:22
a1 grip: 1 ops ambu: c ambu 18353 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125197
1420999
Monitorcode Ambulancepost
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
1423001
Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
18:28
p 1 brt-03 grip 1 middel hv hv weg letsel thv: licht tco-b zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
18:41
p 1 brt-03 grip 1 middel hv hv weg letsel thv: licht zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland 189423
189423
Gevaarlijke stoffen materieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
2029568
Groepscode Group-1
18:59
p 1 contact mkb!!brt-03 grip 1 middel hv hv weg letsel thv: licht func. log. caco zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland 189481
189481
Overig materieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
2029570
Algemene alarmcode