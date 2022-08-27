Ongeval met letsel op Zuidzijdsedijk in Nieuw-Beijerland, traumaheli gealarmeerd

Op de Zuidzijdsedijk in Nieuw-Beijerland heeft zaterdagavond een aanrijding plaatsgevonden, waarbij mogelijk één of meerdere personen gewond zijn geraakt. Een traumahelikopter is opgeroepen.

De eerste melding kwam kort na zes uur in de avond bij de alarmcentrale binnen. 10 minuten later werd opgeschaald naar 'middelgrote hulpverlening'. In verband met de ernst van het incident werd na 10 minuten opgeschaald naar '1'. Er zijn, naast de traumaheli, ook elf ambulances naar de locatie gestuurd. Over de oorzaak van het incident is nog niets bekend.

Nieuw-Beijerland is een plaats in de provincie Zuid-Holland en valt onder de P2000-regio Zuid-Holland Zuid. De hulpdiensten in Nieuw-Beijerland reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij deze veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. Via P2000 worden deze 112 meldingen uitgestuurd naar bijvoorbeeld het juiste brandweerkorps, ambulancedienst of de dienstdoende politieagenten.

De brandweer is de afgelopen 30 dagen 8 keer naar Nieuw-Beijerland gestuurd. De ambulance moest 36 keer naar die plaats toe.