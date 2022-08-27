Ongeval met letsel op Zuidzijdsedijk in Nieuw-Beijerland, traumaheli gealarmeerd

Foto: Inter Visual Studio (Archief)
27 augustus 2022 18:08

Op de Zuidzijdsedijk in Nieuw-Beijerland heeft zaterdagavond een aanrijding plaatsgevonden, waarbij mogelijk één of meerdere personen gewond zijn geraakt. Een traumahelikopter is opgeroepen.

De eerste melding kwam kort na zes uur in de avond bij de alarmcentrale binnen. 10 minuten later werd opgeschaald naar 'middelgrote hulpverlening'. In verband met de ernst van het incident werd na 10 minuten opgeschaald naar '1'. Er zijn, naast de traumaheli, ook elf ambulances naar de locatie gestuurd. Over de oorzaak van het incident is nog niets bekend.

Nieuw-Beijerland is een plaats in de provincie Zuid-Holland en valt onder de P2000-regio Zuid-Holland Zuid. De hulpdiensten in Nieuw-Beijerland reageren onder meer op 112 meldingen die bij deze veiligheidsregio binnenkomen. Via P2000 worden deze 112 meldingen uitgestuurd naar bijvoorbeeld het juiste brandweerkorps, ambulancedienst of de dienstdoende politieagenten.

De brandweer is de afgelopen 30 dagen 8 keer naar Nieuw-Beijerland gestuurd. De ambulance moest 36 keer naar die plaats toe.


Tijdlijn P2000 meldingen

18:08
1 ongeval wegvervoer letsel zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland icnum 459732
 
Alarmcodes
 
1430020 Persinfo
 
1433001
18:08
p 1 brt-03 hv weg letsel zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland 189491 185331
 
Gealarmeerd
 
185331 Tankautospuit, Zuid-Beijerland
 
189491 Staf- en Commandomaterieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
 
Alarmcodes
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
1403058 OVD west prio 1
 
1403073 OVD prio 2
 
1404404 Nieuw Beijerland post commandant
 
1404407 Goudswaard bevelvoerder
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1403003 Lichtkrant GMC Meerkerk
 
1404417 Zuid Beijerland Korpsalarm
18:08
a2 ambu zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon
 
Alarmcodes
 
1423001 Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
 
1423282
18:09
a2 dia: ja ambu zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon
 
Alarmcodes
 
1423001 Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
 
1423282
18:10
a1 ambu 18171 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125184
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1423001 Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
 
1423371 18-171 Klaaswaal
18:10
a1 ambu 18172 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125185
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1423001 Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
 
1423372 Numansdorp
18:12
a1 grip: 1 ambu zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
1423001 Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
 
1423282
18:12
a1 ambu 17141 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125186
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1420041 Bemanning Ambulance 41 Rotterdam
18:13
a1 ambu 17167 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125187
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029569 Groepscode Group-2
 
1420067 Ambulance 17-167 Rotterdam
18:14
a1 ambu 17155 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125189
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1420055 Rotterdam
18:16
a1 ops ambu: code 10 ambu zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125183
 
Alarmcodes
 
1423001 Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
 
1423282
18:16
a1 grip: 1 ambu 17121 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125190
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1420021
18:17
a1 13991 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland 81582
 
Alarmcodes
 
0120901 Traumaheli LifeLiner 1 - MMT
 
2029569 Groepscode Group-2
 
0120999 Lichtkrant Amsterdam
18:17
p 1 grip 1 middel hv hv weg letsel thv: zwaar caco zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420515
18:21
p 1 brt-03 grip 1 middel hv hv weg letsel thv: licht caco zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland
 
Alarmcodes
 
1400999 Lichtkrant MKB
 
1403050 RCvD
 
1403089 2e OVD prio 2
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1403003 Lichtkrant GMC Meerkerk
 
1430066 Rotterdam
 
1403096 Strijen
 
1403094 Strijen
 
1433001
 
1433020 Oud-Beijerland
 
1433863 Voorlichting Oud-Beijerland
 
1420515
 
1405925
18:22
a1 grip: 1 ops ambu: c ambu 18353 zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland nwbeij bon 125197
 
Alarmcodes
 
1420999 Monitorcode Ambulancepost
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1423001 Lichtkrant GMC Dordrecht
 
1423340 Zwijndrecht
18:28
p 1 brt-03 grip 1 middel hv hv weg letsel thv: licht tco-b zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland
 
Alarmcodes
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1403003 Lichtkrant GMC Meerkerk
 
1405992
 
1405991 Goudswaard
18:41
p 1 brt-03 grip 1 middel hv hv weg letsel thv: licht zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland 189423
 
Gealarmeerd
 
189423 Gevaarlijke stoffen materieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
 
Alarmcodes
 
2029568 Groepscode Group-1
 
1403003 Lichtkrant GMC Meerkerk
 
1403587 Mookhoek
18:59
p 1 contact mkb!!brt-03 grip 1 middel hv hv weg letsel thv: licht func. log. caco zuidzijdsedijk nieuw-beijerland 189481
 
Gealarmeerd
 
189481 Overig materieel, Zuid-Holland Zuid
 
Alarmcodes
 
1403085 2e OVD prio 2
 
2029570 Algemene alarmcode
 
1403003 Lichtkrant GMC Meerkerk
Bron: 112 Nieuw-Beijerland

